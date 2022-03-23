Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $36,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,769,000 after buying an additional 143,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after buying an additional 440,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,519,000 after buying an additional 102,594 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,635,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,779,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,187,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.12. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.48 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.09%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

