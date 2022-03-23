Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 196.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,608 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $38,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 77,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.07 and a 200-day moving average of $327.72. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.21 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.