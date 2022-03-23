Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 306,100 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 306,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.75.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.50. 14,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.