Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,667 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $115,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 686,418 shares of company stock worth $187,291,859. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,586. The firm has a market cap of $271.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $295.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.29 and its 200 day moving average is $251.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

