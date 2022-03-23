Strs Ohio Has $488.38 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,660,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 218,840 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $488,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 95.0% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 350.4% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 304.2% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 749,337 shares of company stock worth $206,767,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.10. The company had a trading volume of 804,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,935,832. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $122.72 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

