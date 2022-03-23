Strs Ohio Has $79.07 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.35% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $79,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.59. 4,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.85. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.53 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total value of $695,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

