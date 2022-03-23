Strs Ohio Purchases 77,145 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,969 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,145 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $91,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $6.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.25. 114,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,785,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.98 and its 200 day moving average is $252.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $209.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,888 shares of company stock valued at $26,413,821. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

