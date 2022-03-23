Strs Ohio Sells 1,348 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.41% of Jabil worth $41,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 102.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 281,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after purchasing an additional 257,615 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 130.4% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 376,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 213,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,893.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 187,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 180,966 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.63. 10,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,077. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $164,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,028 shares of company stock worth $4,191,935. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

