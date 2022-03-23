Strs Ohio Sells 5,791 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties worth $30,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,872,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,184,000 after purchasing an additional 267,839 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,613,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,496,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,019,000 after purchasing an additional 230,694 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 79,751 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,417,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,913. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

