Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Wendell David Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 3.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $34,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Stryker by 9.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 20.6% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $3,809,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $266.97 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.79 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.07.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

