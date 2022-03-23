Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 288,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,679,217 shares.The stock last traded at $6.91 and had previously closed at $6.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

