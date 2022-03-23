Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 288,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,679,217 shares.The stock last traded at $6.91 and had previously closed at $6.89.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.
The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
