Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Summit Materials in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

SUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

SUM stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Summit Materials by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 52,227 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.