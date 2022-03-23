Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 85.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

NYSE NOVA opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

