Swap (XWP) Hits Market Capitalization of $183,916.26

Swap (XWP) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Swap has a total market cap of $183,916.26 and approximately $65.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swap has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049394 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,975.98 or 0.07036434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,223.02 or 0.99832656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044329 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,994,964 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

