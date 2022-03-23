Symbol (XYM) Achieves Market Cap of $805.94 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Symbol has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $805.94 million and $14.51 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.65 or 0.07029961 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,151.34 or 0.99649297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044234 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

