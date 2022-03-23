SyncFab Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,428.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (MFG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One SyncFab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00036905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00107191 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.