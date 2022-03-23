TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 42 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.69. 449,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,945. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.99 and a 200 day moving average of $321.24. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.24 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

