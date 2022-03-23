TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,926 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after acquiring an additional 660,122 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after acquiring an additional 606,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

CFG traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $48.13. 4,725,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

