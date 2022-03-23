TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.98. 163,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,358. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.49. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $215.38 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $204.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.