TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $67,000 Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,894,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,567,000 after buying an additional 166,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,759,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,806,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 255,671 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,103. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

