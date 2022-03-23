TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $837,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 274,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.37. 1,603,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,446. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day moving average is $162.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $142.88 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

