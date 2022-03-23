TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,877 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 1,009.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,285,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,819. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12.

