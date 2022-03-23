TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 11,993 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,993 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 511,246 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. 13,642,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,560,229. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

