TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 494,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 213,203 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,939,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,172,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

