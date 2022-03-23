TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading 6.7% Higher

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.79. 147,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,902,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

