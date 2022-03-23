TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. TELA Bio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.54. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,156.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 619,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,287 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

