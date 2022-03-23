Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.09.

Tellurian ( NASDAQ:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million. Analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 53.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,400,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 489,875 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $8,464,000. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Tellurian by 70.0% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,019,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 419,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Tellurian by 57.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

