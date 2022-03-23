Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Trading Down 3.2%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.40 and last traded at $55.40. 2,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,247,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.24.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Get Tenable alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,584,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Tenable by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.