Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TME opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after buying an additional 1,171,274 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 659,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 451,710 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 407,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after buying an additional 225,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 143,009 shares during the last quarter.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
