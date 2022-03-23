Tether (USDT) Reaches Market Cap of $80.87 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $80.87 billion and approximately $62.06 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00048376 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.27 or 0.06990371 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,033.10 or 0.99694621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00045097 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 83,307,068,948 coins and its circulating supply is 80,824,735,523 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

