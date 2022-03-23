TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. TFI International comprises about 4.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $58,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TFI International by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TFI International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TFI International by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI International stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.23. 159,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

TFII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

