The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,889.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,889.50 ($64.37).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($65.17) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.87) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,429 ($71.47) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,120 ($54.24) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($69.25) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group stock traded down GBX 105 ($1.38) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,997 ($52.62). 64,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,050.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,364.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The company has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,490 ($45.95) and a one year high of GBX 5,232 ($68.88).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.