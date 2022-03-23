The Buckle, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Buckle has increased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Buckle to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get Buckle alerts:

NYSE:BKE opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. Buckle has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

About Buckle (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.