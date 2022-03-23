The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on April 28th

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Buckle has increased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Buckle to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

NYSE:BKE opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. Buckle has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

