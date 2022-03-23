The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 814,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.23% of The Carlyle Group worth $44,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $58,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 906.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,737 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,280,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 44,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,361. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

