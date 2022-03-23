The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,446 shares of company stock worth $30,644,888 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

