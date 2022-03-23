The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $281.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.05. The firm has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.42 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.05.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.