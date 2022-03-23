The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €62.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($68.13) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Barclays set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €76.07 ($83.59).

BAS stock traded up €0.16 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €54.56 ($59.96). 3,048,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.73. Basf has a 1-year low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($80.09).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

