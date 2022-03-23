The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

BKR stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $38.41.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

