The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Sells $1,808,654.82 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,808,654.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

