The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $151.66. 13,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,786,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.99 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.