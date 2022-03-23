The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Raised by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 521.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Progressive were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $113.55.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,128 shares of company stock worth $6,566,570 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

