The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $786.67.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SGPYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.77) to GBX 880 ($11.59) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 590 ($7.77) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.85) to GBX 890 ($11.72) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $47.89.
The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.
