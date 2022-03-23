The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $786.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGPYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.77) to GBX 880 ($11.59) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 590 ($7.77) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.85) to GBX 890 ($11.72) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

