The Sandbox Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.24 or 0.00007664 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and approximately $857.53 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00119833 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 246.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.34 or 0.00322323 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000787 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,139,993,229 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

