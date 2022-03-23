TheStreet Downgrades SPX (NYSE:SPXC) to C

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC opened at $50.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,735,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,324,000 after acquiring an additional 198,537 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

