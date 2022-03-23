Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Down to $88.94

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.94, but opened at $86.98. Thor Industries shares last traded at $84.44, with a volume of 1,939 shares.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Thor Industries last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Thor Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,235,000 after purchasing an additional 173,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,252,000 after buying an additional 128,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

