Thorstarter Hits 1-Day Volume of $273,578.00 (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $10.99 million and $273,578.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00048738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.49 or 0.07021011 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,731.39 or 0.99790076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044049 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using US dollars.

