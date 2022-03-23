ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 99,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,105,185 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $7.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

The firm has a market cap of $769.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 540,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,962 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,675,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

