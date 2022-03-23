Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $20.60

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.60, but opened at $21.13. Tidewater shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $907.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.
About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.
