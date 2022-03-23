Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $20.60

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.60, but opened at $21.13. Tidewater shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $907.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 101,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Tidewater by 63.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

