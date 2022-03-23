TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading 6.3% Higher

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61. 688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 890,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMST. StockNews.com downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.84.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. TimkenSteel’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 29.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 256,872 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 69.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 85,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 121,372.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

